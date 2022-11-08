Family, dance partner and public express support for Ellie following Strictly exit

Nikita Kuzmin said he had loved every second of working with Ellie on the show

Ellie and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin were the sixth couple to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing after the dance-off with Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, with all four judges voting unanimously to save Molly.

It meant the end for a magical seven week journey for multiple-time Paralympic champion Ellie and her Ukrainian dance partner Nikita, who said he was beyond grateful for every second he spent with her.

Speaking on Instagram, he said: "Didn't want to write this so early, but here we go…

"Our Strictly journey came to an end. Earlier than we wanted, but boy I've loved every single moment with you.

"You're the most beautiful, pure, sincere, genuine, loving human. I may have taught you dancing but you taught me so much about compassion, sincerity, love and so much about life. Keep doing incredible things the way you do.

"This has been without a doubt one of the most special times in my life. You've inspired me as a choreographer as well as inspiring me in life.

"I am beyond grateful for every single second that I got to spend with you."

The couple made it to the seventh week before being voted off following the dance-off

Ellie's mother Val said the experience of seeing her daughter on the show had been a bit surreal and stressful, but spoke of her pride at what her daughter had achieved.

She said: "I did find it quite surreal watching it and it was like a pinch-me moment as I know she'd always liked the show, but I don't think she'd ever considered she'd have the opportunity to be on it.

"She said to me before she started that she didn't want to be the first person knocked out, so we were happy to see her get through that and you look at the different dance-off combinations and I think she could have even gone a few weeks further."

She added: "I was down at the weekend and got the chance to speak to her and she's just loved the whole experience and learned so much about herself and given her the confidence to think that whatever I want to do, I can do it.

"I hope it can inspire anyone with a difference to do anything, but I also hope it inspires teachers and coaches and lets them know that if someone with a difference comes to them, they can adapt and do the adjustments they need as it's a two way thing.

"I would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support for Ellie as so many people have been supportive of her from the local area and far afield and she's definitely done the Black Country proud."

Ellie's exit from Strictly has prompted an outpouring of good wishes on social media for her inspiring performances.

Christine Burkitt, from Telford, said: "You've been amazing Ellie, I've enjoyed watching you ever week, it won't be the same without you. Just keep dancing sweetie."

Trevor Lloyd, from Wolverhampton, wrote: "She is wonderful with a big heart and personality, Love her."

Denise Campbell, from Wolverhampton, posted: "Someone has to go every week, but it really shouldn’t have been Ellie’s week. Well done Ellie, our home girl."