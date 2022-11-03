Walsall charity boxing match delivers a knockout £3,500 for hospice

The end of the only female bout between Steph Meehan and Sam Hale which was a draw.

The event, by Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust's Well Wishers charity, returned last month after an imposed two-year break due to the pandemic.

Former British Lightweight Champion, International Boxing Federation Super Lightweight Champion Martin Gethin and his wife Sherilyn helped pull the event together on October 14 with the trust's fundraising manager George Westley.

Georgie said: “It was definitely our biggest and best yet and I’d like to thank everyone who made it such a success.

“Local businesses and the community have certainly proved they’re in Well Wishers’ corner by supporting us with sponsorship and raffle prizes and Martin and Sherilyn once again worked with the boxers, matching them up for their bouts and checking in with them on their training in the run-up to the big night.

“In the past the charity boxing events have altogether brought in more than £5,000 to benefit the people who use our services in the hospital and community, including our Older People’s Mental Health Team which supports people living with dementia. This year’s cause was Goscote Hospice (formerly St Giles Hospice) which is housed at the Walsall Palliative Care Centre.

“The hospice now sits under the Well Wishers charity and we have worked together to make some amazing memories for patients and their families. This has ranged from making Christmas come early for a mum receiving end-of-life care and her family and putting on an Eid celebration for another patient.

“Everyone agreed that this is a fantastic service to support.”

Martin Gethin added: “What a great night – and what a great result for Goscote Hospice.

“The charity boxing night is always a winner and this year’s was no exception. Everyone had a fantastic time and it was brilliant to see our communities and businesses come together to make a difference for others. Bring on the next one!”

Well Wishers thanked Gavin Beech and Mick Cooper who supported as MC and referee, and Rushall Labour Cub which lets the charity use its facilities free of charge. They also praised JABS Events, Kelly's Kitchen, Unibox Ring Hire, staff who supported with first aid and medical checks, security, ring girl Amy Elwell and all those who donated raffle prizes.