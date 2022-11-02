Aston House staff celebrate Osted outstanding rating

A new Ofsted report stated that improvements at the privately run Aston House, in Walsall, resulted in "highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good". Inspectors visited the premises which caters for up to four young people with social and emotional needs on August 2 and 3.

The inspection report stated that the overall experiences and progress of children and young people were outstanding.

It stated: "One child lives in the home and has been living there for over a year. At the time of the inspection, they were enjoying a holiday in Scotland with staff. One other child lived in the home for a short time and left in line with their plans. The home environment is homely and welcoming.

"Children’s photos are proudly displayed on the walls. They depict happy memories and experiences shared with staff. Children’s bedrooms are personalised to their tastes and are redecorated between children moving out and new children moving in. This gives children the opportunity to make the space their own and take pride in their home.

"Staff know children well and understand how their experiences impact on their behaviours. They care for children therapeutically. This is underpinned by the support of a clinical lead and training in therapeutic approaches and attachment, and specific training tailored to children’s needs, experiences and losses. As a result, children are well supported and have vastly improved their ability to understand and manage their emotions."

Aston House's deputy manager Sophie Bravington said: “We are delighted to have received the top grade from Ofsted in our latest inspection and to have received such lovely comments in the report. It is a testament to how hard the staff have worked to turn the service around after the disappointment of our inspection last December.

“Our children are our number one priority, and to be now recognised as not only good, but outstanding in our care of them is the best reward we could wish for. We have built a culture of care at Aston House where our staff and the children we support are treated as family, and I am very proud of that.

“We will continue to work hard to ensure these high standards continue to be met when we are visited by Ofsted again in the future.”

The home previously operated by Pathways Care which has since merged with Salutem Care and Education was given an inadequate rating last December and a compliance notice issued to the company.