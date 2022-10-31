Gritters Selena Snowmez and Thaws Hammer out getting ready for winter months

Selena Snowmez and Thaws Hammer hit the streets as part of the trial run

The official ‘winter service’ in Walsall starts on Tuesday, November 1, but there has been a trial run to ensure that driving routes are clear for when the snow and ice begin to appear.

"Operation Snowfall" saw the gritting routes being checked and timed.

The work is vital preparation for when Grittney Gears, Snow Trouble, Selena Snowmez, Gritzilla, Grittendor and Thaws Hammer take to the roads to spread salt to guard against icy weather and help keep traffic moving safely.

Crews are also busy making sure the 200 plus salt bins around the borough are stocked up for residents to use on roads and footways.

These are usually situated on steep inclines and sharp bends.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, Deputy Leader of Walsall Council said: "As always, we're well prepared for the winter and not just here at the highways depot.

2Decisions about whether we’ll be sending ‘Selena’ and her friends out are made on a daily basis by our winter service decision makers.

"The decision to treat the road network is based on the likely road surface temperature, localised weather forecasts we receive five times a day and date from our own weather stations in the roads, which can even advise on the level of existing salt content on the roads.

“In advance of the cold weather to come, I would like to place on the record my thanks to our highways officers and colleagues at Tarmac who turn out in rotten weather and often at unsociable hours to keep us all safe.”

The highways depot in Brownhills is stocked with around 3,000 tonnes of salt which is ready to be spread on around 218 miles of roads which make up the gritting routes.

It can take approximately three to four hours to treat each route.

Councillor Kerry Murphy, Portfolio Holder for Clean and Green said: “I attended Operation Snowfall and I can only say that every day is a school day.