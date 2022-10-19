Police concerns for missing 14-year-old boy from Walsall

Connor is 5ft 2ins tall and was wearing a grey tracksuit and red trainers.
He was also carrying a black bag.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "If you've seen him please call West Midlands Police on 999 quoting RID: 999348."
Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing from Walsall.
Connor is 5ft 2ins tall and was wearing a grey tracksuit and red trainers.
He was also carrying a black bag.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "If you've seen him please call West Midlands Police on 999 quoting RID: 999348."