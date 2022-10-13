Death of Walsall father found in canal after behaving 'oddly' ruled accidental

Harry Steane

Harry Steane was found in the Daw End Branch Canal behind an industrial estate off Brickyard Road, in Walsall Wood, near Boatman’s Lane by a passerby on July 1 at about 4.30pm.

At the hearing on Wednesday assistant Black Country coroner Miss Fiona Butler read aloud the statement of a number of eyewitnesses including Robert Hodgetts, who had earlier seen Mr Steane alive but behaving "oddly" on the towpath.

He stated that the male raised his right leg in a "step up" motion towards an imaginary step as if to step on something, but as there was nothing there he fell over. The male then did a full forward roll towards the water's edge before sitting up with his feet dangling in the water.

Mr Hodgetts stated that he thought the male was "under the influence of drugs or drink as he was acting extremely strangely" and that he could see cuts on his upper arms and on his t-shirt. He stated that he asked the male if he was "all right" but got no reply. He stated that as he walked away he heard a splashing sound from behind and turned round. He saw the male pushing himself up to the bank.

Miss Butler told the hearing that a cyclist, Stuart Pember, reported that he briefly saw Mr Steane, of Shire Oak, ahead of him on the towpath at about 2.35pm and described how the 26-year-old then jumped into the bushes out of sight.

She said a West Midlands Police investigation found there were no suspicious circumstances and that the father-of-one had been with friends in a nearby pub before leaving at about 2pm. The inquest heard that his companions tried to contact him after he left, but to no avail.

He was found floating in the water at 4.30pm by walker Martin Hill who dialled 999.

Miss Butler said the cause of death was given as drowning and that a toxicology report found that Mr Steane had 154 millilitres of alcohol in his blood, just under twice the driving limit, and he had traces of cocaine in his system. She said that a post mortem found scratches on his neck, and cuts on his arms and chest which were attributed to him moving about in vegetation.

"It appears that as Mr Steane was walking along the canal he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and the toxicity had an effect on his behaviour and his actions. He was acting bizarrely," she said.

She said that he had been initially seen to exit the canal, but "for whatever reason he was unable to exit on a second occasion".

She recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

"My condolences to his family and friends," Miss Butler added.