Spooky afternoon of fun in store at Walsall community garden

Paul Mason is getting ready for the big day to celebrate Halloween

Goscote Greenacres Community Garden will be holding a big Halloween event at the garden in Blakenall Heath, Walsall, and is inviting locals and people from across the borough to come and take part.

The event on Sunday, October 30 will feature pumpkin carving, music and entertainment and a range of food and drink items on offer, with a large number of the pumpkins grown and sourced from the garden itself.

Event organiser Paul Mason said it was one of the most successful of all the events the garden put on and spoke about what made it so popular.

He said: "We've run this event every year and people love coming out to it in what we call an oasis of calm, a beautiful setting in a little community garden surrounded by woodland.

"It's a great chance to bring the community together, such as adults with learning disabilities who I work with, and it's the last chance we get to have an event outside at the end of the year.

"We do grow a lot of the pumpkins here, as well as other fruit and vegetables, and sell them to the local community as they are grown without chemicals and we try to keep the prices down to ensure people get value for money."

Pumpkins at the event will cost £2 each and allow the buyer to carve and take home their own special Halloween pumpkin, with Mr Mason saying that the event was also free to enter.

He said: "We've kept the event free to allow as many people as possible to come down.

"We'll have hot and cold drinks available to buy from a little bar in the gardens, as well as selling burgers, pizza, cakes and other items during the day."