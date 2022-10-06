New digital hub opens in Aldridge

Councillor Gaz Ali officially opens the Walsall Connected Hub in Aldridge alongside ward members and staff. PIC: Walsall Council

Walsall Connected will operate from Aldridge Library which will enable people to access services online, speak to trained staff about issues and even get training on areas such as digital skills.

The hub is part of a programme which replaces the over the counter 'First Stop Shop' which was based at the Civic Centre in Walsall before closing when Covid struck.

It was never reopened and instead, bosses devised this new programme which they said was shaped by a customer survey which showed support for more online services as well as access to help in their own neighbourhoods.

Calls have been made to reopen the Civic Centre service with a number of councillors speaking at a meeting on Monday (October 3) highlighting concerns from residents who were struggling to get the help they needed.

But Councillor Gaz Ali, portfolio holder for customer services and who is spearheading Walsall Connected, said reopening the First Stop Shop would be a 'huge backward step'.

The new hub has been welcome by Aldridge Central and South ward councillors who will also hold their surgeries there on Saturdays from 11.30am to 12.30pm..

Councillor Pard Kaur said: "Residents can not only just use the facilities but also connect with a councillor – either myself, Bobby Bains or Tim Wilson.

"We have the highest population of elderly here in Aldridge, this means they're not having to go all the way into Walsall town centre to get services as there will be trained staff at the library to support them.

"It's also helping to up-skill residents in how to use that technology as there will be training on how to set up accounts and access services.

"The First Stop Shop, yes, it was good. However, having these hubs in your local area is a lot more sustainable because with the cost of living crisis, individuals are not having to pay to use a bus or pay for parking.

"It's also reducing the carbon footprint. The library is within walking distance for many residents and it means, they can go in and speak to someone face to face.

"If the individual who is there is unable to help them through the online portal, they raise a case and a member of the council will be in touch with the resident directly.