New guitar club in Walsall gives teens chance to rock the stage and boost their confidence

Jez Morel from Aldridge started an acoustic guitar club aimed at teenagers looking to start a career in music

Jez Morel, aged 36, from Aldridge, started the music club with the hopes of helping teenagers with anxiety issues, but soon noticed that kids wanted to play on stage.

The music teacher performed from a young age playing his own gigs around the area, and then went on to teach the next generation: "I had this one pupil who had talent coming out of her head, she is super talented, so I got her together with another pupil and they really hit it off, they are amazing."

The music club started with Jez and one talented student, but soon grew to over 15 members who turn up to weekly events.

He said: "We came out of lockdown and the music industry took a really big hit, especially the students.

"I thought about starting this club as something to do to get kids back into music and get their confidence up.

"The club is really like one big forum really, it gives the kids a chance to increase their confidence and it also gets them to perform.

He said: "The kids we have experience your typical teenage social anxiety, but since having this forum of friends and performing on stage they have really grown in confidence.

"It taught me everything, self confidence, the ability to talk to new people, I actually used to play in a band - I really enjoyed going to rehearsals and playing live. That's what I was aiming for with this club, is for them to build their own little communities and bands and get performing."