Project to inspire girls into science in Walsall

Wendy Morton MP at Ryders Hayes School, Pelsall for the launch of Project Enthuse. PIC: Sally Miner

Ryders Hayes School in Pelsall was awarded a £20,000 bursary to take part in ‘Project ENTHUSE’ which is aimed at raising aspirations in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Leaders said the project, launched by Aldridge-Brownhills MP Wendy Morton, will be open to children and staff from nine other schools and managed by Ryders Hayes alongside accredited lead STEM facilitator Claire Raxworthy-Cooper.

The programme will enable them to access teacher training and development and provide pupil activities to inspire a new generation of engineers, scientists and mathematicians.

Sally Miner, Ryders Hayes School executive headteacher, said: “Our Enthuse Partnership Programme, brings together local primary and secondary schools to share good practice and review progress, with a common goal.

“(This is) inspiring excellence in the STEM curriculum in each of their settings; raising aspirations for careers and further study – especially for girls, and enhancing the skill set and confidence of their teachers in STEM subjects through outstanding training and development, including opportunities for industrial placements.

“The bursary will enable the purchase of cutting-edge STEM resources for our schools.

“Unlimited access to STEM Ambassadors in class – people from a range of disciplines and backgrounds, including engineers, designers, architects, scientists and technicians – will allow our pupils to experience first-hand, just what a career in STEM can offer.

“Having these role models for our girls, also helps to challenge stereotypes and overcome barriers to girls seriously considering a career in STEM and redressing the balance of this currently male-dominated sector.

Mrs Morton added: “I was delighted to hear Ryders Hayes has been awarded a bursary to take the lead on raising aspirations amongst girls in the important fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.