Man 'seriously injured' after assault near Walsall Asda

Ambulance crews were called to Goodall Street yesterday afternoon and gave treatment to the man, who was then taken to hospital.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.12pm to reports of an assault on Goodall Street in Walsall.
"Two ambulances and a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.
“Upon arrival crews found a man who had sustained serious injuries.
"He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”