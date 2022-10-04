Notification Settings

Man 'seriously injured' after assault near Walsall Asda

By Eleanor Lawson

A man has been seriously injured after being assaulted near an Asda in Walsall town centre.

The assault happened on Goodall Street in Walsall. Photo: Google.
Ambulance crews were called to Goodall Street yesterday afternoon and gave treatment to the man, who was then taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.12pm to reports of an assault on Goodall Street in Walsall.

"Two ambulances and a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a man who had sustained serious injuries.

"He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

