Man 'seriously injured' after assault near Walsall Asda

The assault happened on Goodall Street in Walsall. Photo: Google.

Ambulance crews were called to Goodall Street yesterday afternoon and gave treatment to the man, who was then taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.12pm to reports of an assault on Goodall Street in Walsall.

"Two ambulances and a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a man who had sustained serious injuries.