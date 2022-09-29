Great-grandmother celebrates 100th birthday in style

WALSALL PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 27/09/22 Celebrating her 100th birthday Eileen Morris, at Inglewood Residential Home, Willenhall..

Eileen Morris, of Inglewood Residential Home, in Banks Street, in Willenhall, celebrated her centennial birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Ms Morris, born in Willenhall in 1922, turned 100 last Tuesday in a celebration that remembered her long life and her love for family.

Balvinder Bhandal, care manager at Inglewood, said: "We organised an amazing party for her, when she saw that cake her eyes lit up, she enjoyed it very much.

"She's a very nice person and quite proper. She always sits at the table to eat and handles most things herself, she's lovely."

Eileen's daughter, Carol Spears, 77, from Willenhall said: "She worked at Rubery Owen, in Darlaston, and my father worked in Wellman Group right next door."

Eileen married her late husband Fred Morris, in 1947. They lived in the Portobello area and had four children, sons, Colin, 75, Chris, 67, Clive, 65, and daughter, Carol.

Carol said: "She is a great mother, we never went short of anything, she used to look after us all very well. She spoils her grandchildren and great-grandchildren rotten.

"She's had a very good life, and she's done really well, she still walks everywhere, she has always been very independent, even when she moved into the home she is still very active."