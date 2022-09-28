Notification Settings

Peaky Blinders creator and Benjamin Zephaniah take to stage for Acorns event

By Thomas Parkes

Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight and well-known poet Benjamin Zephaniah have taken to a stage in the West Midlands for a one-off charity event.

Steven Knight and Benjamin Zephaniah In Conversation for Acorns

Mr Knight and Mr Zephaniah took to Birmingham's Symphony Hall for In Conversation – an event in aid of the much-loved Acorns Children's Hospice.

The hospice, which has a branch in Walsall, supports children who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition and their families.

The special guests explored a number of subjects from Birmingham and Peaky Blinders to the legacy of the Commonwealth Games during the event on Monday.

Steven Knight, a longstanding friend and supporter of Acorns, said: "It was wonderful to join my friend and Acorns Patron Benjamin at this very special event. Benjamin and I have many common interests and passions and it was a great pleasure sharing them with our audience.

"One of those passions is Acorns - a charity close to both our hearts – so it was fantastic to talk about the charity and what it means to us. I’m delighted to be joining Benjamin as a Patron of Acorns and continuing my close involvement with this great cause."

He also spoke of his collaboration with the world-renowned Rambert dance company on Peaky Blinders: the Redemption of Thomas Shelby, a show which premiered at the Birmingham Hippodrome this week.

The event was facilitated by Midlands-based BBC journalist and presenter Nicola Beckford who joined the two guests on stage for the conversation, before opening-up the floor to questions from the audience.

Noel Cramer, Acorns director of supporter engagement, said: “We are so grateful to these two titans of modern culture for taking the time to share their wonderful stories and insights at this unique event.

“As a charity, we rely on the goodwill and support of our local community, so the ongoing support of Steven and Benjamin, and their work helping to raise awareness of our cause, cannot be underestimated.

“It was a great privilege to hear directly from these two creative collaborators and a real treat for the valued friends and supporters of Acorns in the audience – without whom we simply wouldn’t be able to provide the vital care we do to local children and their families.”

To find out more about Acorns, visitacorns.org.uk

By Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

