Residents in fear after masked thugs attack homes and cars with petrol bomb and machetes

Damage caused to property in Riverpoint, Willenhall, following attacks by thugs. Photo: Simran Cheema

A petrol bomb was thrown at a house, windows smashed with machetes and hammers and paint hurled on properties and vehicles in the Riverpoint estate which has left the community in fear.

CCTV in the area managed to capture part of the terrifying incidents which involved up to four offenders going on the rampage.

Fortunately, no-one was injured during two separate incidents on August 27 and September but people living there along with ward councillors Simran Cheema and Carl Creaney have demanded more action be taken to combat the problem.

As well as an increase in police patrols in the area, there are calls for CCTV cameras to be installed on the entry point to the estate to help identify offenders.

People in the area said the worry has caused sleepless nights while the victims remain at a loss to explain why they’ve been targeted.

Damage caused to property in Riverpoint, Willenhall, following attacks by thugs. Photo: Simran Cheema

West Midlands Police confirmed investigations are ongoing and patrols in the estate have been stepped up to provide reassurance for residents.

When news about the attacks emerged, people from in and around the community reacted with shock on social media.

One person said: “I’ve not heard about these attacks but very concerning none the less as I have young children.

“CCTV at entry point to our estate is a much needed idea as I have in the past been a victim of vandalism to my cars.”

A reader added: “That’s disgusting. How awful to live like that. I really feel for the people” while another said: “How sad. Why can’t everyone live peacefully?”

Councillors Carl Creaney and Simran Cheema outside a house damaged in an attack

These sentiment was echoed by another who said: “Omg, that must have been so scary for the family. Need more police presence”

But another resident added: “So what’s going to be done about these thugs? Nothing I suppose.”