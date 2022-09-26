Hundreds recalled over shoulder op concerns at Walsall hospital as surgeon suspended

Walsall Manor Hospital

Mian Munawar Shah carried out private work for Spire Healthcare and NHS operations at Walsall Manor Hospital and Spire Little Aston between 2010 and 2020.

Some patients have lost the use of their arm and live in constant pain since their operations. There were 18 complaints against Mr Shah, it has been reported.

One patient, Joanne Aldridge, complained to the General Medical Council and demanded Mr Shah stopped from operating after she was left in constant pain after an tennis elbow operation.

She was represented by Shoosmiths Solicitors, today they criticised the GMC for not acting sooner.

Shoosmiths Serious Injury Partner Nick Tubb told the Express and Star: "We are deeply concerned to have heard about the ongoing situation with Dr Shah, and that hundreds of his former patients are to be recalled.

"We previously brought a claim against Mr Shah on behalf of our client Joanne Aldridge, who underwent surgery performed by Mr Shah in 2010 and was left virtually unable to use her dominant arm.

"We helped Ms Aldridge make a complaint to the GMC in 2016 which unfortunately they refused to investigate because they said that the complaint was out of time and that there was nothing obviously out of the ordinary about the nature of the complaint, or the issues it raised to justify extending the time limit."

He added: "We have serious concerns that the GMC did not act in 2016, but then went on to impose conditions on his practice to include supervision when performing certain procedures."

Walsall Manor Hospital is writing to 600 patients and have set up an emergency helpline for people who had surgery by Mr Shah between 2010 and 2018.

Some patients received compensation for botched operations but Mr Shah continued operating.

In 2020, Walsall Healthcare Trust referred the matter to the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) which reviewed Mr Shah's individual work.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) stopped him from doing laterjet procedures or shoulder joint replacements without supervision.

A Spire Healthcare spokesperson said: "Mr Munawar Shah has not practised at Spire Little Aston since March 2020.

"We have liaised closely with the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust throughout their review of his practice, and continue to do so.

"We are reviewing whether we need to contact and offer support to patients who had particular treatments with Mr Shah at Spire."

The spokesman added: "We understand the distress and uncertainty this may cause to patients. Patient safety and the quality of the care we provide to patients remains Spire Healthcare's highest priority."

Walsall NHS Healthcare chief executive David Loughton said the trust was not aware of any issues to do with Mr Shah's surgery on knee or hip joints.