Walsall road near schools closed for three days due to resurfacing work

By Nathan Rowe

A Walsall road frequently used by parents has been closed for resurfacing work.

Cavendish Road in Beechdale is expected to be closed until Tuesday as works are carried out on behalf of Walsall Council.

The road is frequently used by parents on taking their children to schools in the area including Willenhall E-Act Academy and Old Hall Special School.

National Express West Midlands has also confirmed the closure will cause service disruption.

Services 69 will be diverted via Bloxwich Lane and Reedswood Way in both directions, while there will be no service on Cavendish Road and Stephenson Avenue.

