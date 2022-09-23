Delay to reopening date for Walsall hospice due to global supply-chain issues

Acorns Children's Hospice in Walsall

Acorns Children’s Hospice says it has been notified by the contractor working on the refurbishment of its Walstead Road hospice that due to issues affecting some of the project materials, there will be a delay to when it can open again to children and families.

The charity expects the hospice to be ready to reopen by the beginning of February 2023, rather than the date initially anticipated, which was by December.

Acorns director of care, Emma Aspinall, said: “The Walsall hospice is much-loved by hundreds of local children, helping families create many precious memories together and we know that news of this delay will be disappointing.

“We will continue to ensure families get the care they need whilst we wait for the hospice to be ready; through our partners in the community and the Acorns outreach team who have been delivering care in family homes.

“I want to thank the Walsall hospice Care team and volunteers for their hard work and commitment during this period. They have been exceptional over recent months, working flexibly across the community and in homes, delivering care of the highest standard.

“We are also extremely grateful to St Giles Hospice for supporting Acorns and giving children and families ongoing access to their Whittington hospice as we wait for the refurbishment project to be completed.

“We want to reassure people that fundraising for the refurbishment will not be affected and we will continue raising money for our Room to Grow Appeal. We have already made fantastic progress thanks to the generosity of local people, groups and businesses and we are well on the way towards reaching our target of £750,000.”

The Acorns Room to Grow Appeal aims to raise funds towards a number of significant upgrades at the hospice, including the bedrooms where children stay for short breaks, emergency or end-of-life care, and a new purpose-built arts and crafts room.

The work will see the hospice become the first Acorns hospice to have piped oxygen, recognising the increasing complexities of the children it cares for.

The appeal recently received a major donation from the 5/344 branch of the Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund Charity (ex Goodyear Workers), bringing the total to over £400,000, over half the total amount needed.