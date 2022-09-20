'Excellent' Walsall care home selected as one of best in the West Midlands

Lisbeth Nursing Home

Lisbeth Nursing Home in Walsall has been chosen as one of the top 20 care homes in the West Midlands.

The home, based on Walsall Road, Great Wyrley, provides residential and nursing care for up to 40 people at a time.

There are 1,606 homes in the West Midlands, with just 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives, and puts Lisbeth Nursing Homes, part of Zion Care Group, among the top 2 per cent of care homes in the region.

Lisa Kewley, HR and Projects Manager at Zion Care Group, said: "We are overwhelmed and humbled by being acknowledged among the Top 20 care homes in the region.

"We are really proud of our team’s achievements and want to thank them for their hard work and commitment towards our residents and their families.

"Our ethos is to treat everyone as we would our own family, and we are honoured that our reviews reflect the exceptional environment at Lisbeth Nursing Home.

"We pride ourselves on our quality of care and are always working to improve our service for residents wherever possible.

"Having opened under new ownership during the pandemic, we want to thank the community for their support during our first few years and we look forward to continuing to work alongside them.

"Well done Lisbeth Nursing Home, you are a credit to Zion Care Group and the care sector."

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: "Reviews of Lisbeth Nursing Home show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in the West Midlands.

"It is a huge achievement to be named as a top-rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.”