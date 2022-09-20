Notification Settings

Caravan and lorry crash on M6 near Walsall cause of long delays

By Deborah HardimanWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

Motorists are facing long delays on the M6 after a caravan and a lorry crash near Walsall.

The M6 southbound at junction 10 Walsall

The carriageways have reopened, but drivers are facing delays of at least 40 minutes following the collision which happened on the southbound carriageway between junction 10A at Essington and junction 10 at Walsall shortly before 1pm.

The tailbacks are reported from junction 11 at Cannock.

In a social media post National Highways stated: "Traffic has been stopped on the #M6 southbound between J10A #M54 and J10 #Walsall #Wolverhampton due to a collision between a caravan and a lorry. Recovery are on scene. There are long delays of at least 40 minutes above usual journey times from J11 #Cannock."

The agency added: "At 12.55pm we put a rolling block in place for a short time but recovery is now complete. Traffic has been released and all lanes are now running."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

