Shocking photos show how crumbling historic shop in Walsall has fallen into disrepair

The former Curio Shop in Freer Street, Walsall

The Grade II listed building in Freer Street was once home to leather workshops and, in its last incarnation, was the antique store Curio Shop.

But it closed in 2008 and has remained empty since with the deteriorating condition of the property forcing Walsall Council to erect scaffolding at a cost of £12,000 per year.

Finally, the building could be brought back into use and see new life breathed into it through a proposal to convert it into apartments.

Walsall Council planners are considering a plan to create three flats on each floor of the building, with a decision expected in October.

The inside of the former Curio Shop in Freer Street, Walsall

But, as part of the application by developer Thahar Sardar, a heritage assessment revealed the state of the existing shop and the structural problems it faces.

C J Richards MBE Conservation Services said: “Whilst there has been much degradation and dilapidation within the premises, the front elevation, and the configuration of house with well-lit workshop areas and Lorinery hearths still survive.

“These maintain a legible link to its industrial and social history within the Walsall leather making industries.

“Securing a beneficial use which will maintain these features is critical to retaining its overall significance.

The inside of the former Curio Shop in Freer Street, Walsall

“The local authority has been seeking a viable use for these premises for some 14 years during which time the property has failed to attract interested parties.

“This proposal involves some compromise to the original layout but as a leather working workshop is no longer an option this is inevitable.

“However, within the submitted scheme the maintenance of the early 19th century elevation, the reinstatement of the inner courtyard and the retention of the workshop hearths give a credible link to its former use and the character and appearance of those spaces.

“The adaptation of the workshop windows and reinstatement of joinery details and mouldings will further reinforce its period character.”

A Freedom of Information request by the Local Democracy Service revealed Walsall Council has spent £144,097.85 on scaffold hire and inspections since 2010.

The Curio Shop was established in 1969 which started on Freer Street before it had to move out of the premises and into a unit in George Street, opposite the Asda superstore.

It remained there for 10 years before closing in 2018. Before Covid, it operated a pitch on Walsall market and the business continues to buy and sell antiques as well as specialising in house clearances.

The Freer Street building was originally built for residential and had workshops at the rear of the premises before being later used for retail.