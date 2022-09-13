Government inspector to decide on Walsall retirement flats scheme

Artist impression of proposed retirement apartments on land off The Green in Aldridge

Churchill Retirement Living has appealed to the planning inspectorate for its planned 49 apartment unit on The Green on the grounds Walsall Council had failed to make a decision in time.

Representatives for the company said they were “regrettably” left with no choice but to appeal by August this year or risk losing the land.

Officers recommended members refuse the application because Churchill had failed to secure a section 106 agreement for contributions towards affordable housing, open space and the NHS.

It also falls within the controversial new Cannock Chase Special Area Consideration which affects new developments within 15km of the beauty spot.

This means developers have to pay £290 per dwelling to go towards the upkeep of Cannock Chase. Officers said this development would impact negatively on that.

At a planning committee meeting, it was noted Aldridge had a large number of retirement homes and properties for elderly people.

Churchill’s agent Ziyad Thomas said the company had responded positively to comments raised in the consultation process and had amended plans following concerns about the original height of the flats.

He added it was “unfortunate” an affordable housing statement hadn’t been reviewed by officers which would have addressed concerns.

An identical second planning application for the scheme has also been submitted and is being considered.

Mr Thomas said: “The proposal is for a high quality scheme of 49 units of retirement living apartments in a highly sustainable location adjacent to Aldridge centre.

“The location is ideally suited this form of development and will bring a number of benefits including a land receipt for the council.

“The Government identifies the delivery of older people’s housing as critical and the national planning practice guidance advises council’s to take a positive approach to proposals such as this where there is an unmet need.

“The proposal will also assist in addressing the borough’s shortfall in housing supply and delivery.”

He added: “Regrettably, Churchill Retirement Living were contractually obliged to appeal the scheme before August 2022 or the site would have been lost to them.

“Given the uncertainty of the application at the end of July, the applicant was left with no choice but to appeal.

“However they remain fully committed to resolving any outstanding issues and a duplicate application was submitted shortly after the appeal was lodged which is pending determination.

“We’ve continued to liaise with officers to address the outstanding matters in the hope the live application can be approved in a timely manner and the appeal subsequently withdrawn.”

But members voted unanimously voted to refuse the application based on their officer recommendations.

Aldridge Central and South ward councillor Bobby Bains said: “Aldridge is a fantastic place for people to retire, it’s got green spaces where people can walk and facilities in the town and so on.

“But I do believe we wouldn’t encourage any other demographic to move into a certain area.