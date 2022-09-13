Former deaf centre in Walsall to become apartments despite heritage concerns

Walsall Deaf People's Centre in Lichfield Street. Photo: Google

Members of Walsall Council’s planning committee rejected officer advice to refuse the plan for Walsall Deaf People’s Centre to grant approval.

The proposal, by a developer listed a M Latif, will see 14 new flats created at the building in Lichfield Street, which has lain empty for around four years.

Work will involve converting the existing semi-detached centre and demolishing the club to make way for a new block behind, resulting in a total of nine one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments in the development.

Authority conservation officers and Historic England had raised objections to the scheme because of the impact the development would have within the area.

They said it would have a negative impact on nearby listed assets such as Walsall Arboretum, Queen Mary’s Grammar and the Boat House.

But representatives said they refuted the assessment it would have a negative impact this view was backed by councillors on the committee.

Oliver Jessop, an independent heritage consultant, said: “The site is not listed. The overall appearance of the frontage of the building is considered to have local heritage significance.

“Within the scheme, this will be maintained which is important when viewed alongside Lichfield Street.

“The rear 1960s extension is considered to be negative addition that is detrimental to the conservation area as a whole and the scheme seeks to replace it with a new building intended to meet the wider housing needs of Walsall.

“It will provide the opportunity to improve the appearance of the rear that is on the boundary of a conservation area.

“The proposed extension from the rear would be largely hidden from the street. I’m confident whilst it does represent a degree of change within the conservation area, this is less than substantial harm.”

Ward councillor Aftab Nawaz said the applicants had dealt with a number of different planning officers during the course of the application who had differing subjective views and caused significant delays to reaching a decision.

He said: “This is an iconic building but it needs to be developed and the excuse to not develop it in regards to the heritage is not strong enough, particularly when the front façade is being kept.

“Secondly in the same area, we’ve had developments which are much more significant on the scenery there.

“I don’t think this will have a major impact on the Arboretum. I think this is a very good application and should be approved.”