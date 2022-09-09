Musician devastated after unique instruments stolen in Walsall car theft

Jez Lowe's instruments were stolen in a car theft

Jez Lowe, from County Durham, was checking into the Metro Inns hotel last Saturday afternoon, where he had stayed several times before, while on his way to a gig in Llanwddyn.

Deciding to get lunch, Jez was only gone for twenty minutes, but when he returned to the hotel, his car had been stolen from the hotel's car park.

Although the car has since been recovered by West Midlands, the instruments and equipment are still missing.

Jez, 67, said: "It's caused huge upset. It's kind of devastating.

"The instruments are handmade especially for me and have a very unique sound. The mandocello I've had for 20 odd years.

"The car has been recovered by West Midlands Police but the instruments and all the equipment are still missing.

"There was a guitar, a mandalin, and a mandocello in the car, but as I travel quite self-contained, there was also my own sound system, microphones, cables, and lots of merchandise such as CDs."

The only thing left in the car was boxes of Jez's books, as he is also an author, and he was forced to cancel a gig he was due to do on Sunday night.

However, he has been heartened by the support he has had since the theft. Jez said: "West Midlands Police have been really helpful – they recovered the car on Monday.

"My fans and friends have been so supportive – it's been an eye-opener."