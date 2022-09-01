Around 200 staff to strike at Walsall's whg over six days this month

whg. Photo: Google

GMB members will walk out at whg, situated in Walsall, over six days in September after being offered a 3.1 per cent pay rise deal.

It will take place on September 12, 16, 19, 23, 26 and 30 as union chiefs call for the association to make staff a "reasonable offer".

Meanwhile whg said it is committed to resolving the dispute and said around 75 per cent of staff were not involved in the strikes.

And they said the terms and conditions – and salaries of staff – were among the best in the market place and the pay offer was fair.

GMB organiser Justine Jones said: "These are the people who kept the company afloat during the pandemic, now they need some help to make ends meet during the cost of living crisis.

"It’s not too late to avert industrial action; whg just needs to get around the table and make our members a reasonable offer."

Lisa Wallis, corporate director of people and learning at whg, said the trade unions had asked for a seven per cent pay award – almost double what was offered by them.

She said: "The trade unions asked for a seven per cent pay award. In response, a £300 one-off payment was made to colleagues in March, our salary and pay scales were increased by 3.1 per cent in April and we have since offered a further payment of £1,000 to all colleagues in an attempt to resolve this matter.

"For an average colleague earning £30,000 per year, this equates to an in-year package in excess of 7.2 per cent. I can confirm that the chief executive’s salary was increased by 3.1 per cent, the same as the increase for all other colleagues.

"We are a charity and invest all income in our homes and services to support some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. The board faced a particularly difficult decision when considering this year’s pay award and is confident we have got that balance right. The board considered rising operational costs, growing demand for support from our customers in light of the cost of living crisis and continued investment in homes, not least to meet net zero carbon targets.

“We regularly benchmark our salaries and terms and conditions, and we know that they are among the best in the marketplace, including a 37-hour working week, generous holidays and access to the Local Government Pension Scheme. This enhanced pay award offer is not only fair but better than that offered by other housing providers in the Midlands.