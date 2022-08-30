Black Country mosque among hundreds opening doors for special public open day

The open day presents an opportunity for people to see the inside of their local mosque and learn more about the Islamic faith

The Aisha Mosque and Islamic Centre in Walsall will be taking part in "Visit My Mosque", a national initiative facilitated by the Muslim Council of Britain.

The event on Sunday, September 11 encourages more than 250 mosques across the country to hold open days to welcome in their neighbours from all faiths and none and build bridges across communities.

Visit My Mosque enables mosques to be a part of a nationwide event where mosques across the UK are able to open their doors together on the same day after starting in 2015.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi was shown around the Aisha Mosque in 2019

Due to popular demand, the initiative has grown to more than 250 mosques now taking part, with MPs and other senior politicians getting involved, including the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition and Metro Mayors visiting their local mosques.

This year's event will be the first time it will have been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Aisha Mosque president Haroon Rashid said the mosque was delighted to be able to open its doors again to the public.

He said: "After a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we look forward to seeing new and previous Walsall residents to find out what a Mosque is, its role within the great community of Walsall and what Muslims do.

"We are open from 11am to 4pm and there will be guided tours of the Mosque, exhibitions and food.

"It is open to all faiths or no faith, all are welcome."

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street made a speech at the last event in 2019

Mohammed Arif, interim chair of Union of Muslim Organisations, Walsall said: "Aisha Mosque, like many other Walsall Mosques, organises open days annually and is also open throughout where people of other faiths and none are welcome to attend.

"Interfaith work is very important to us in Walsall and Aisha Mosque and others are very active in interfaith work, making regular visits to their local churches and other places of worship, forming relationships with their congregations and maintaining those relationships throughout the year through regular events".