M6 Junction 10 overnight closures planned for next three weeks - every closure listed

M6 Junction 10 roundabout. Photo: National Highways

The M6 Junction 10 works are continuing as the £78 million project heads closer to its targeted completion date of Autumn 2022.

The planned closures are set to begin from Tuesday until Sunday, September 18, and are as follows:

Planned closures around M6 Junction 10. Photo: National Highways

10pm until 5am each night from Tuesday, August 30 to Saturday, September 3 - full closure of the A454 Black Country Route (eastbound on the approach to the Junction 10 roundabout)

Diversions: To join the M6 northbound or southbound – traffic will be diverted to the A454 Black Country Route westbound, Black Country New Road and across to M6 Junction 9.

To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound (towards Walsall) - traffic will be diverted to the A454 Black Country Route westbound, Black Country New Road, across M6 Junction 9 and on to Old Pleck Road.

10pm until 5am each night from Tuesday, August 30 to Saturday, September 3 - full closure of the Wolverhampton Road West (from Arnwood Close to the Junction 10 roundabout)

Diversions: To join the M6 northbound or southbound is Bentley Road North, around the roundabout to join the Black Country Route westbound to the Black Country New Road and across to M6 Junction 9.

To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound (towards Walsall) is Bentley Road North, around the roundabout to join the Black Country Route westbound to the Black Country New Road, across M6 Junction 9 and on to Old Pleck Road.

To join the A454 (Black Country Route) westbound is Bentley Road North, around the roundabout to join the Black Country Route westbound.

9pm until 5am each night from Tuesday, August 30 to Saturday, September 3 - full closure of the southbound exit slip road

Diversions: To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound (towards Walsall) - traffic will be diverted past junction 10 to exit at M6 Junction 7. Traffic should re-enter the M6 northbound carriageway and exit at M6 Junction 10 to follow the A454 (Black Country Route) to Black Country New Road, Wood Green Road, Bescot Road and on to Old Pleck Road.

To join the A454 (Black Country Route) westbound – traffic will be diverted

past junction 10 to exit at M6 junction 7. Traffic should re-enter the M6 on the northbound carriageway and exit at M6 Junction 10.

9pm until 5am each night from Tuesday, August 30 to Saturday, September 3 - full closure of the northbound entry slip road

Diversion: Along the A454 (Black Country Route) westbound to the Black Country New Road, across to M6 Junction 9 to join the M6 northbound carriageway.

10pm until 5am each night from Tuesday, August 30 to Saturday, September 3 - partial roundabout closure. No access from the Black Country Route (eastbound) exit onto the roundabout to the entry to the A454 Wolverhampton Road (towards Walsall)

Diversions: Traffic from A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound will be able to join the M6 southbound but not the M6 northbound as the northbound entry slip road will be closed.

Traffic wishing to join the M6 northbound will be diverted to the M6 Junction 10 southbound carriageway to exit at Junction 7 and re-join the M6 northbound.

Traffic will be able to use the M6 northbound exit slip to join the A454 (Black Country Route only) westbound only. There will be no access to re-join the M6 northbound or A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound (towards Walsall).

To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound (towards Walsall) – traffic will be diverted along the A454 (Black Country Route) westbound to the Black Country New Road, across M6 junction 9 to Old Pleck Road.

M6 Junction 10 roadclosures for September. PHoto: National Highways

9pm until 5am from Sunday, September 4 to Sunday, September 18 - full closure of the northbound exit slip road

Diversions: Diversion to A454 Wolverhampton Road - Traffic will be diverted to exit at M6 Junction 10a to the M54 northbound carriageway, at M54 Junction 1 re-enter the southbound carriageway to exit at M6 Junction 10.

Diversion to A454 Black Country Route westbound - Traffic will be diverted to exit at M6 Junction 10a to the M54 northbound carriageway. At M54 Junction 1, re-enter the southbound carriageway to exit at M6 Junction 10 where traffic will be diverted along A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound to Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road, across M6 junction 9 towards Wednesbury, onto Black Country New Road to join the A454 Black Country Route.

9pm until 5am from Sunday, September 4 to Sunday, September 18 - full closure of the southbound entry slip road

Diversions: Diversion from A454 Black Country Route and Wolverhampton Road West - Traffic will be diverted along A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound, to Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road to join the M6 at Junction 9.

Diversion from A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound - Traffic will be diverted off before the closure at Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road to join the M6 at Junction 9.

10pm until 5am from Sunday, September 4 to Sunday, September 18 - Full closure of the A454 Black Country Route westbound

Diversions: Diversion from A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound - traffic will be diverted off before the closure at Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road and diverted across M6 Junction 9 towards Wednesbury, onto Black Country New Road to join the A454 Black Country Route.

Diversion from Wolverhampton Road West - traffic will be diverted to Bentley Road North, Marshland Way to Black Country Route westbound.

Diversion from Junction 10 southbound exit slip road - traffic will be diverted along A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound to Pleck Road, Old Pleck Road and diverted across M6 Junction 9 towards Wednesbury, onto Black Country New Road to join the A454 Black Country Route.

10pm until 5am from Sunday, September 4 to Sunday, September 18 - full closure of the A454 Wolverhampton Road (From Tempus Drive to the Junction 10 roundabout)

Diversions: Diversion to A454 Black Country Route westbound - traffic will be diverted off before the closure at Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road and diverted across M6 Junction 9 towards Wednesbury, onto Black Country New Road to re-join the A454 Black Country Route.

Diversion to the M6 northbound and southbound - Traffic will be diverted off before the closure at Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road to join the M6 at Junction 9. There will no access from Bloxwich Lane to the Junction 10 roundabout and road users will be diverted to the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound and then follow the above diversion routes.

10pm until 5am from Sunday, September 4 to Sunday, September 18 - roundabout will be closed at the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound