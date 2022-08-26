Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal after spate of robberies in Walsall by group of teenagers

By Thomas ParkesWalsallPublished:

An investigation has been launched after three people were robbed by a group of around seven teenagers in Walsall.

Police want to identify these people. Photo: Walsall Police
Police want to identify these people. Photo: Walsall Police

Money and phones were stolen during the incident which saw the victims, also teenagers, assaulted and threatened.

It happened overnight on August 21 and nobody was seriously injured but they were "understandably shaken up".

A series of CCTV images have now been released in a bid to track down the culprits.

A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone who recognises any of the people should contact the force via Live Chat on their website, quoting 20/746370/22.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News