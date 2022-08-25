Man run over by stolen Range Rover in busy Walsall street

A man lies crumpled on the ground in Walsall (photo Twitter)

The driver of the Range Rover reversed at speed as a man tried to jump in the vehicle. He was thrown on the pavement and then run over.

The victim sustained leg and head injuries and was treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics who were called at 5.40pm on Wednesday to Caldmore Road.

West Midlands Police confirmed they are trying to track down the car and driver. A local shopkeeper captured the drama on CCTV.

A police spokesman said: "We understand that the man had approached the car which then reversed, knocking him to the ground and dragging him a short way, before it was driven off.

"The man, in his 30s, suffered leg and head injuries and after being treated by paramedics at the scene was taken for further treatment at hospital. Thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"We're working to track down the driver and the car, registration GF12 GZE, which was reported stolen from an address in Walsall at around 4am on Tuesday, August 23."

The spokesman added: "Officers are accessing and assessing CCTV footage from the area and witnesses are being spoken with.