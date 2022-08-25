HMO plan for historic factory rejected

The former Leather Factory building in Eldon Street, Walsall. PIC: M2H Architectural Design

Developer Flip Factory Ltd had hoped to transform the Eldon Street building, which has sat empty for around five years, into flats and bring it back to life.

But Walsall Council planners rejected the plan saying it would cause harm to a listed building, involved extensions that would have a negative impact on the street scene and would fail to provide satisfactory living standards for future occupiers.

Officers also said insufficient information had been provided on how to make the HMO safe and secure for residents.

The factory was built as a leather factory in 1891 by Joseph Carver with the aim of making horse whips and continued to operate there until 1967, when the expanding company moved to new purpose built premises in Brownhills.

In the application, representatives had addressed potential concerns of crime and anti-social behaviour that might arise from the proposed HMO.

Agents M2H Architectural Design said: “The proposed development would provide good quality low cost housing in a sustainable location with good access to public transport and services and facilities.

“The applicant is ready and able to make the substantial financial investment in required to renovate the host building providing new housing and also the creation of jobs for local firms.

“Overall, the proposal would result in the refurbishment, renovation and bringing back into use of a vacant and locally-listed building and preserve and guarantee that the existing character will be preserved and enhanced.”

They added: “It is anticipated that there may be concerns in relation to the proposed use in terms of the perceived potential for increase levels of anti social behaviour.

“There are numerous HMO’s in the borough and very few suffer from anti social behaviour problems. Those, which do suffer from anti social behaviour are often due to poor management or a particular clientèle.

“The proposed facility is intended to offer a high standard of relatively economic accommodation to young professionals and will be managed and maintained to the highest standards.