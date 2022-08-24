Plan to build 12 flats on top of Walsall town centre shops

Shops in High Street, Walsall, above which new apartments could be built. Photo: Google.

Proposals are being considered by Walsall Council planners to introduce the flats above three retail units in the High Street, near the Old Square Shopping Centre.

Developer Western Limited wants to add two storeys on top of the existing buildings and create 12 one-bedroom apartments there.

No parking spaces will be provided for the development but Western said there are excellent public and sustainable transport links to the town centre for future residents.

They said: “The site sits within a densely urbanised area within Walsall Town with a predominantly retail, commercial and residential character.

“The neighbouring building comprises residential accommodation on the upper floors, demonstrating this type of development is already deemed acceptable in this area.

“The introduction of residential uses at the site would therefore not be out of keeping with the types of trips already experienced in this area.

“The access to the site would be via the existing access arrangements and would be safe, secure and attractive."

The developers add: “It would be suitable for all, including people with disabilities and reduced mobility. The site is accessible by sustainable modes of transport.

“There are numerous bus stops within a 3-4 minute walking radius of the site including those at Upper Bridge Street, Upper Rushall Street and Newport Street. Bus routes run to West Bromwich, Birmingham and other areas in the wider setting.

“The site is also within 600 metres of Walsall Train Station which provides excellent connections, operated by West Midlands Trains.

“The site is therefore well-connected and promotes pedestrian and cycle movements first, with good access to high quality public transport such that sustainable transport modes are prioritised.

“An upward extension to provide 12 dwellings is not considered to result in a material increase in the number of vehicle movements to / from site such that unacceptable impact on highway safety would occur.