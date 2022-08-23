Conservative chairman 'delighted' to join campaign trail in Walsall

Eddie Hughes MP, Conservative Party chairman Andrew Stephenson MP; and Councillor Izzy Hussain on the campaign trail

Party chairman Andrew Stephenson was joined by Eddie Hughes, MP for Walsall North, for a campaign trial in the Blakenall ward on Tuesday.

It comes after the success in the local elections in May this year which saw Councillor Izzy Hussain taking the seat from Labour with 809 votes.

Mr Stephenson, the MP for Pendle, said: "I’m delighted to join the local Conservative team in Walsall on the campaign trail. They have achieved a great success, winning Blakenall ward for the first time in over 50 years."

Councillor Hussain added: "It is a tremendous honour to be the first Conservative councillor elected in Blakenall ward for over 50 years. And it’s great to have the party chairman here in Blakenall, speaking to local people.

"As a new councillor, calls and email are coming in fast, and we’re continuing to speak residents about what priorities they have. We’re delivering for local people by tackling grass roots issues and getting long standing problems sorted out that affect residents on their doorstep."