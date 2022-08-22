Flats plan for crumbling old buildings in Willenhall

Old buildings in Ensdale Row, Willenhall, which could be converted into apartments. PIC: Google Street View

Proposals have been submitted regarding five buildings on Ensdale Row, next to the the Malthouse Wetherspoons pub, which could see most of them demolished to make way for the redevelopment.

The applicant, listed as Mr D Twist, is looking for permission from Walsall Council planners to create 19 one, two and three-bedroom flats across a converted two-storey building and a newly constructed three-storey property.

Some of the buildings are believed to date back to the 19th century and have been considered heritage assets.

But in the application, it said only one of the existing properties is worth retaining and refurbishing and the others would need significant work to make them habitable.

Another commercial property is still in use as a shop but the business is looking to relocate to new premises.

The three other houses included in the plan are currently empty and have suffered from vandalism and are in disrepair.

Agents Tim White Design Group said: “This is an outline application which seeks to establish the principles and parameters of a sensible and sensitive scheme on this tired site which has such potential to both provide much needed new housing, in the right place at the right time, and to signal investor intent and stimulate localised urban renaissance.

“Only (one building) remains in retail use on the ground floor although it is understood that the current tenant is looking to vacate the property due to its secondary retail position and problems created by the properties' general condition and fitness for its use.

“The small artisan houses (were) built prior to 1902. Used for residential purposes until fairly recently, these modest brick-built properties became increasingly difficult to let, not least because of their steep, non-compliant staircases, poor insulation and ground floor bathroom arrangement.

“Being vacant, they have been badly vandalised. Of all the buildings on the site, only (one) is considered worthy of retention and restoration alongside a sensitive redevelopment.