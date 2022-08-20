Sister's urgent plea to help find missing woman last seen in Walsall

Sybil Missing Poster

Sybil John, 27, from Walsall, has been missing since Tuesday, August 16, from around 9.30pm.

She was last seen walking towards Walsall town centre, wearing a knee-length black coat (puffy with a hood), a dark coloured beanie, dark skinny jeans and black shoes.

Sybil is described as fair in complexion, 5ft 2ins tall, with short black hair and of slim build, and she has a history of anxiety.

Kiren Joseph John, Sybil's sister, said: "We are worried, as this behaviour is out-of-the-blue and we are deeply concerned for her well being.

"The whole family is very distressed and we are pleading for any information regarding her and are urging for her safe return.

"Any information regarding her whereabouts will be highly appreciated."