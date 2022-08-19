Notification Settings

Train services cancelled due to incident between Walsall and Tamebridge Parkway

By Deborah HardimanWalsallPublished:

Train services between Walsall and Tame Bridge Parkway are cancelled this evening due to an incident which has blocked the track.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR RICHARD HARRIS 090512 Walsall Train Station, Station Street, Walsall.

Rail operator West Midlands Railway took to social media to warn passengers of the issues.

Emergency services have been called to the scene on Friday at about 6pm.

The twitter post said: "Problems reported. Cancellations to services between Tame Bridge Parkway and Walsall.

"Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Tame Bridge Parkway and Walsall the line is blocked."

