Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police launch investigation after man's body pulled from water at Walsall nature reserve

By James VukmirovicWalsallPublished:

Work has begun to identify a body pulled from water in a Black Country nature reserve.

The body of a man was found in Park Lime Pits nature reserve in Walsall
The body of a man was found in Park Lime Pits nature reserve in Walsall

The body of a man was recovered from water at Park Lime Pits nature reserve in Rushall in Walsall by officers from West Midlands Police after being spotted at around 10am.

Officers from the force have now launched an investigation and are treating his death as unexplained, while work is being carried out to identify the man and inform his family of his death.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "The body of a man was discovered in water at Park Lime Pits, Walsall, at just after 10am today (August 13).

"Sadly the man was confirmed dead at the scene and we're in the process of identifying and informing his family.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained."

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News