Police launch investigation after man's body pulled from water at Walsall nature reserve

The body of a man was found in Park Lime Pits nature reserve in Walsall

The body of a man was recovered from water at Park Lime Pits nature reserve in Rushall in Walsall by officers from West Midlands Police after being spotted at around 10am.

Officers from the force have now launched an investigation and are treating his death as unexplained, while work is being carried out to identify the man and inform his family of his death.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "The body of a man was discovered in water at Park Lime Pits, Walsall, at just after 10am today (August 13).

"Sadly the man was confirmed dead at the scene and we're in the process of identifying and informing his family.