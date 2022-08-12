Notification Settings

Body discovered in search for missing Walsall man

By James Vukmirovic

A body has been discovered in the search for a Black Country man who had gone missing.

Police discovered the body on Thursday.
Officers from West Midlands Police had been searching for a 21-year-old man who disappeared from his home in Walsall.

While searching woodland near his home on Thursday evening, they discovered a body and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The force said that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounded his death, with the case being passed to the coroner, and said their thoughts were with the family.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers searching for a 21-year-old man missing from Walsall, found a body in woodland near his home yesterday evening (Thursday).

"He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and the case will be passed to the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this awful time.

"If you've been affected by this update, please take a look at the support offered by The Samaritans at https://www.samaritans.org"

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

