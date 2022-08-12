Body discovered in search for missing Walsall man

Police discovered the body on Thursday.

Officers from West Midlands Police had been searching for a 21-year-old man who disappeared from his home in Walsall.

While searching woodland near his home on Thursday evening, they discovered a body and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The force said that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounded his death, with the case being passed to the coroner, and said their thoughts were with the family.

