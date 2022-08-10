Every M6 Junction 10 closure date in August as roadworks continue

Demolition of the old south bridge on Junction 10 of the M6

The closures are all part of the project to redevelop the M6 Junction 10 and reduce congestion and traffic delays - the project has recently had a new target completion date set for Autumn 2022 after details on the delays were revealed.

The planned closures running until Thursday, August 25 are as follows:

Planned closures around M6 Junction 10. Photo: National Highways

8pm Friday, August 12 to 5am Wednesday, August 17 - Full closure of Wolverhampton Road West (from Arnwood Close to the Junction 10 roundabout)

Diversions: To join the M6 Northbound or Southbound is Bentley Road North, around the roundabout to join the Black Country Route Westbound to the Black Country New Road and across to M6 Junction 9.

To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road Eastbound (towards Walsall) is Bentley Road North, around the roundabout to join the Black Country Route Westbound to the Black Country New Road, across M6 Junction 9 and on to Old Pleck Road.

To join the A454 (Black Country Route) Westbound is Bentley Road North, around the roundabout to join the Black Country Route Westbound.

Overnight closures from 10pm until 5am starting Friday, August 12 to Tuesday, August 16 (excluding Saturday, August 13) - Full closure of the A454 (Black Country Route) Eastbound on the approach to the Junction 10 roundabout

Diversions: To join the M6 Northbound or Southbound – traffic will be diverted to the A454 Black Country Route Westbound, Black Country New Road and across to M6 Junction 9.

To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road Eastbound (towards Walsall) - traffic will be diverted to the A454 Black Country Route Westbound, Black Country New Road, across M6 Junction 9 and on to Old Pleck Road.

Overnight closures from 9pm until 5am on Friday, August 12, Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16 - Full closure of the Southbound exit slip road

Diversions: To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road Eastbound (towards Walsall) - Traffic will be diverted past Junction 10 to exit at M6 Junction 7. Traffic should re-enter the M6 Northbound carriageway and exit at M6 Junction 10 to follow the A454 (Black Country Route) to Black Country New Road, Wood Green Road, Bescot Road and on to Old Pleck Road.

To join the A454 (Black Country Route) Westbound – Traffic will be diverted past Junction 10 to exit at M6 Junction 7. Traffic should re-enter the M6 on the Northbound carriageway and exit at M6 Junction 10 to join the A454 (Black Country Route Westbound).

Overnight closures from 9pm until 5am Friday, August 12 until Tuesday, August 16 (excluding Saturday, August 13) - Full closure of the Northbound entry slip road

Diversion: Traffic will be diverted along the A454 (Black Country Route) Westbound to the Black Country New Road, across to M6 Junction 9 to join the M6 Northbound carriageway.

Overnight closures from 10pm until 5am Friday, August 12 until Tuesday, August 16 (excluding Saturday, August 13) - Partial roundabout closure. No access from the Black Country Route (Eastbound) exit onto the roundabout to the entry to the A454 Wolverhampton Road Eastbound (towards Walsall)

Diversions: Traffic from A454 Wolverhampton Road Westbound will be able to join the M6 Southbound but not the M6 Northbound as the Northbound entry slip road will be closed.

Traffic wishing to join the M6 Northbound will be diverted to the M6 Junction 10 Southbound carriageway to exit at Junction 7 and re-join the M6 Northbound.

Traffic will be able to use the M6 Northbound exit slip to join the A454 (Black Country Route only) Westbound only. There will be no access to re-join the M6 Northbound or A454 Wolverhampton Road Eastbound (towards Walsall).

To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road Eastbound (towards Walsall) – Traffic will be diverted along the A454 (Black Country Route) Westbound to the Black Country New Road, across M6 Junction 9 to Old Pleck Road.

5am Saturday, August 13 until 10pm Sunday, August 14 - Operating at one lane on the A454 Black Country Route Eastbound on the approach to the M6 Junction 10 roundabout

No diversion as single lane closure only

5am Saturday, August 12 until 10pm Sunday, August 14 - Operating at one lane on the western side of the Junction 10 roundabout

No diversion as single lane closure only

Planned closures around M6 Junction 10. Photo: National Highways

Week night closures Wednesday, August 17 to Thursday, August 25 - 10pm until 5am - Full closure of the A454 (Black Country Route) Eastbound on the approach to the Junction 10 roundabout

Diversions: To join the M6 Northbound or Southbound – traffic will be diverted to the A454 Black Country Route Westbound, Black Country New Road and across to M6 Junction 9.

To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road Eastbound (towards Walsall) - traffic will be diverted to the A454 Black Country Route Westbound, Black Country New Road, across M6 Junction 9 and on to Old Pleck Road.

Week night closures Wednesday, August 17 to Thursday, August 25 - 10pm until 5am - Full closure of the Wolverhampton Road West (from Arnwood Close to the Junction 10 roundabout)

Diversions: To join the M6 Northbound or Southbound is Bentley Road North, around the roundabout to join the Black Country Route Westbound to the Black Country New Road and across to M6 Junction 9.

To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road Eastbound (towards Walsall) is Bentley Road North, around the roundabout to join the Black Country Route Westbound to the Black Country New Road, across M6 Junction 9 and on to Old Pleck Road.

To join the A454 (Black Country Route) Westbound is Bentley Road North, around the roundabout to join the Black Country Route Westbound.

Week night closures Wednesday, August 17 to Thursday, August 25 - 9pm until 5am - Full closure of the Southbound exit slip road

Diversions: To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road Eastbound (towards Walsall) - Traffic will be diverted past Junction 10 to exit at M6 Junction 7. Traffic should re-enter the M6 Northbound carriageway and exit at M6 Junction 10 to follow the A454 (Black Country Route) to Black Country New Road, Wood Green Road, Bescot Road and on to Old Pleck Road.

To join the A454 (Black Country Route) Westbound – Traffic will be diverted past Junction 10 to exit at M6 Junction 7. Traffic should re-enter the M6 on the Northbound carriageway and exit at M6 Junction 10.

Week night closures Wednesday, August 17 to Thursday, August 25 - 9pm until 5am - Full closure of the Northbound entry slip road

Diversion: Along the A454 (Black Country Route) Westbound to the Black Country New Road, across to M6 Junction 9 to join the M6 Northbound carriageway.

Week night closures Wednesday, August 17 to Thursday, August 25 - 10pm until 5am - Partial roundabout closure. No access from the Black Country Route (Eastbound) exit onto the roundabout to the entry to the A454 Wolverhampton Road Eastbound (towards Walsall)

Diversions: Traffic from A454 Wolverhampton Road Westbound will be able to join the M6 Southbound but not the M6 Northbound as the Northbound entry slip road will be closed.

Traffic wishing to join the M6 Northbound will be diverted to the M6 Junction 10 Southbound carriageway to exit at Junction 7 and re-join the M6 Northbound.

Traffic will be able to use the M6 Northbound exit slip to join the A454 (Black Country Route only) Westbound only. There will be no access to re-join the M6 Northbound or A454 Wolverhampton Road Eastbound (towards Walsall).

To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road Eastbound (towards Walsall) – Traffic will be diverted along the A454 (Black Country Route) Westbound to the Black Country New Road, across M6 Junction 9 to Old Pleck Road.

National Highways have advised drivers to "please avoid the area if possible, plan ahead and leave more time for your journeys."