Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall Council is explaining why the grass is greener on the other side

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished:

Walsall Council is determined to educate local residents about the complicated nature of grass cutting.

Grass cutting is bad for bees
Grass cutting is bad for bees

Using social media the council is explaining why some grass is best left to grow while others are trimmed to perfection.

Councillor Kerry Murphy, Portfolio Holder for Clean and Green at Walsall Council, said, “Our grass cutting regime takes into account many things. We have to balance cutting roadside verges for visibility and safety reasons with the community need for having aesthetically pleasing green spaces for recreational activities but also develop areas where we can increase local biodiversity and wildlife habitats.

“The growth of grass is governed by rainfall, soil fertility, sunlight and temperature - higher amounts of all of these means it will grow quicker. Our approach to grass management has a lot of benefits but it’s not straight-forward and there may be times of year when it looks messier.

"For example in June recent, wet conditions and warm temperatures resulted in very fast grass growth due to favourable grass growing conditions and longer daylight hours, with growth slowing down around July."

She added: “We shouldn’t spend more than we have to on cutting amenity grass and there are wide-reaching benefits for the environment if we reduce the frequency of grass cutting in appropriate areas of the borough. By using less fuel, we are reducing our carbon footprint and helping reduce the council’s carbon emissions. We’re also allowing nature to thrive, increasing biodiversity and the number of wildlife habitats that provide food and homes for pollinating insects like bees and butterflies.”

Walsall Council is responsible for maintaining council-owned parks, open green spaces and highway verges and this involves cutting back hedges and shrubs and grass cutting.

Grassed areas in parks and cemeteries are not affected and will be cut as usual.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News