Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ping Pong Parlour opens in Walsall in bid to get more people into sport

By Nathan RoweWalsallPublished: Comments

A pop up Ping Pong Parlour has officially opened in Walsall town centre.

Walsall Ping Pong
Walsall Ping Pong

The Ping Pong Parlour is an initiative by Table Tennis England to encourage people to try a new sport this summer.

Inspired by the Commonwealth Games, the parlour is free for people of all ages and abilities to come along and have a game.

The parlour was officially opened by Councillor Gary Flint, Portfolio Holder for Health and Wellbeing, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 3.

Councillor Flint said: "I am delighted to open the Ping Pong Parlour for residents to enjoy for free, it’s already proving popular and it’s a great activity for people of all abilities to come along and try.

"With the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in full swing, I hope the people of Walsall will be feeling inspired and ready to try out a new activity."

Melvin Glasby, centre manager at the Saddlers Centre, added: "It’s great to offer something new and different to the people of Walsall, and the Ping Pong Parlour is the perfect place to have a go at a new activity and enjoy as part of a day out in the town centre.

"It’s already proving popular and with it open all summer there’s plenty of time for everyone to have a go."

The Ping Pong Parlour will be open daily, Monday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm. It is situated next to Costa Coffee in the Saddlers Centre.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News