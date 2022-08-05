Ping Pong Parlour opens in Walsall in bid to get more people into sport

Walsall Ping Pong

The Ping Pong Parlour is an initiative by Table Tennis England to encourage people to try a new sport this summer.

Inspired by the Commonwealth Games, the parlour is free for people of all ages and abilities to come along and have a game.

The parlour was officially opened by Councillor Gary Flint, Portfolio Holder for Health and Wellbeing, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 3.

Councillor Flint said: "I am delighted to open the Ping Pong Parlour for residents to enjoy for free, it’s already proving popular and it’s a great activity for people of all abilities to come along and try.

"With the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in full swing, I hope the people of Walsall will be feeling inspired and ready to try out a new activity."

Melvin Glasby, centre manager at the Saddlers Centre, added: "It’s great to offer something new and different to the people of Walsall, and the Ping Pong Parlour is the perfect place to have a go at a new activity and enjoy as part of a day out in the town centre.

"It’s already proving popular and with it open all summer there’s plenty of time for everyone to have a go."