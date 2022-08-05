'It's ripping up my drive' – Ex-Walsall mayor criticises council over massive tree root

Councillor Paul Bott has a huge tree root causing problems to his property on Broad Lane, Bloxwich

Paul Bott has lived on Broad Lane in Bloxwich, Walsall, with his wife Chris Bott for the last 35 years.

Earlier in the year, work was being carried out to install an electric car charge point at the property.

It was during this work that part of the drive was dug up, revealing a thick root just 10 inches away from the property's foundations.

The tree itself is some seven metres away from the home, and has caused damage by lifting the pair's driveway.

Responsibility for the tree lies with Walsall Council, but Paul has not been impressed by the amount of time it is taking for something to be done.

Paul, who remains a serving Labour councillor in the borough along with his wife, said: "In May I had a tree officer come from Walsall Council to see the damage that is being done from the roots.

"In law, the root is causing a nuisance and it is their responsibility, but still nothing has happened.

"We want the roots removed and the drive reinstated, but we aren't demanding the tree be cut down, it can stay."

Work to install an eclectic car charge point is the only reason the issue was ever unearthed.

"We were going to have an eclectic car charger and there were issues with the charging point," said Paul.

"Western Power had to dig up some of the drive and then we found this root 10 inches away from the property.

"There were two roots, one main one which is 10 inches away from the property, and two feeder routes on the boundary of the property growing towards the foundations.

"The way has been blocked for a period of time too, which we now think is because of the root.

"We are fine for the tree to stay, I just want the roots removed and a barrier put in front of the drive."