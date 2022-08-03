Diamond anniversary for dancing couple who met on lunch break

Graham and Doreen Walker celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Doreen and Graham Walker worked just down the road from each other in Darlaston, all those fateful years ago.

Doreen was a punch card operator at Rubery Owen, and Graham was a drop forger at Garringtons.

One day, as they walked down the street on the way to lunch, Graham sent a friend over to ask Doreen out on a date - and the rest is history.

"I loved working there," Doreen said, "the people of Darlaston are so lovely."

The happy couple got married at St Lawrence's Church in their beloved Darlaston and now have one daughter - Angela, two grandchildren - Bradley and Eve, and two great grandchildren - Olivia and Aria.

It wasn't all work and no play for the happy pair: Graham has always been a Walsall FC fan, while Doreen loves dancing and reading.

The couple, who loved to jive, went to lots of dances and even won a competition together.

Doreen said: "We could do ballroom too, but it was the jive that was our favourite - it was very popular in the 60s."

Doreen, 80, and Graham, 81, now live in Pleck and celebrated their diamond anniversary last Thursday, July 28, with a family party and presents.