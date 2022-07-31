Car fire on the M6 causing congestion

Walsall Fire Station crews attended the fire on the M6 just after 11am this morning (Sunday).
The fire station tweetedLdealing with an car fire on the M6 junction 10 north - traffic is building up on the motor way in both directions
A car fire on the M6 near junction 10 is causing congestion on the motorway.
Walsall Fire Station crews attended the fire on the M6 just after 11am this morning (Sunday).
The fire station tweetedLdealing with an car fire on the M6 junction 10 north - traffic is building up on the motor way in both directions