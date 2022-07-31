Notification Settings

Car fire on the M6 causing congestion

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished:

A car fire on the M6 near junction 10 is causing congestion on the motorway.

The car fire on the M6 (picture: Walsall Fire Station)
Walsall Fire Station crews attended the fire on the M6 just after 11am this morning (Sunday).

The fire station tweetedLdealing with an car fire on the M6 junction 10 north - traffic is building up on the motor way in both directions

