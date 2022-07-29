Motorists warned of overnight closures on M6 junction 10

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD-04/11/20.Pic showing busy M6 motorway near junction 10, the day before lockdown..

The latest phase of the improvement of the Walsall junction will see overnight closures between Monday, August 1 and Saturday, August 13.

A National Highways spokesman said: "We’re continuing our resurfacing work around the M6 junction 10 roundabout and some of the connecting roads.

"From Monday 1 August, there will be overnight closures until 5am on Saturday, August 13. This is with the exception of Tuesday, August 2, Wednesday, August 2 and Monday, August 8, when no closures are currently planned.

"If we finish working earlier than the road opening time stated in the table below, we’ll re-open the road as soon as we can to reduce disruption. Please note that these closures are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions."