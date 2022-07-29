Notification Settings

Motorists warned of overnight closures on M6 junction 10

By Adam Smith Published:

Motorists have been warned junction 10 of Walsall will be closed overnight in August.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD-04/11/20.Pic showing busy M6 motorway near junction 10, the day before lockdown..
The latest phase of the improvement of the Walsall junction will see overnight closures between Monday, August 1 and Saturday, August 13.

A National Highways spokesman said: "We’re continuing our resurfacing work around the M6 junction 10 roundabout and some of the connecting roads.

"From Monday 1 August, there will be overnight closures until 5am on Saturday, August 13. This is with the exception of Tuesday, August 2, Wednesday, August 2 and Monday, August 8, when no closures are currently planned.

"If we finish working earlier than the road opening time stated in the table below, we’ll re-open the road as soon as we can to reduce disruption. Please note that these closures are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions."

There will be various diversions in place during the closures.

Adam Smith

