Closing town's bank branch will 'rip the heart' out of it, councillor says

Councillor Doug James said the impending closure of the Lloyd's branch on King Street on December 6 was expected but was still "devastating and wrong".

The closure was announced by the banking firm as part of 66 being axed across the country, with another branch in Aldridge closing down five days before.

Councillor James, who represents Darlaston South, said he had been reassured before Covid-19 that it would not be axed amidst a round of closures taking place then.

But he added he contacted them once again asking for reassurance the lifeline would not be closed down, but they had failed to respond to his question.

He said: "I knew then that if there were going to be further cuts that Darlaston would be one of them.

"Locally, there's a growing concern because we knew there was going to be further cuts because of the staffing levels they had left at Darlaston – and because they had failed to refill the ATM machines during the Covid crisis.

"It's something they will excuse because of technology and because of online banking. I understand that progress, but in an area like Darlaston there's a large number of people who do not have access to modern finance through their phones or through laptops and so it's a dilemma – the banks want to stay solvent and people and businesses need a bank.

"I think it's another indication Darlaston High Street is a dying high street – the only thing we have seen an increase in has been betting shops. Personally, I think it's a great shame and I think a lot of people will feel this is the final death knell of the high street."

He added the move would "rip the heart" of out the town and have an impact on businesses and people living in the area.