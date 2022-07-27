No drug addict assurance for home in Walsall

Empty property in Wednesbury Road, Walsall, which could be converted into assisted living apartments.

Keystone Homes Ltd have submitted a proposal to Walsall Council planners to create 18 one-room flats in the disused property on Wednesbury Road.

They said the facility will be staffed by support and security workers and will cater for vulnerable adults supported by Aspire Supported living CIC.

But they stressed none of the residents would be high risk or having serious drug problems following concerns raised by objectors to a previous application.

In the application, they said: “The existing site was used as a light industrial building and we wish to carry out a change of use to 18 self-contained one bedroomed apartments of which 17 are to be occupied by vulnerable adults supported by Aspire Supported Living CIC and one to be occupied by a member of staff who will be on the premises to provide 24 hour assistance.

“The facility will cater for people whom require help excluding high risk individuals.

“None of the tenants are on drug abuse or any other addiction. The previous application raised concern on the drug abuse that takes place on the dead end of Baker Street.”

They added: “Housing support workers’ responsibilities include but not limited to providing housing related support to the tenants to enable them to maintain their tenancies and to achieve their aspirations for independent living.

“When it comes to elderly tenants they support and help with health care needs, including taking to their GPs for routine checks or collecting medication. They also provide emotional support for all tenants.

“The proposal will offer a continued use of the building to increase its longevity. The site is close to institutes that will benefit the residents living in the accommodation.

“The proposal will strengthen the sense of community to those who are struggling and aid them to fulfil the best versions themselves.

“The proposed changes are intended to fit within the existing building fabric. The changes to the existing building would be very successful in this vicinity which will only add as a positive project to help bring up the surrounding area.