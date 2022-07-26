Walsall Housing Group's GMB members overwhelmingly vote to strike

Walsall Housing Group's headquarters. Photo: Google.

The union has announced that 75 per cent of its members at Walsall Housing Group - one of the biggest housing providers in the Midlands - have voted to strike.

GMB Midlands organiser Justine Jones said: “This is one of the biggest housing providers in the region, whose own employees are struggling to pay their mortgages and rent during a cost of living crisis.

“The result goes to show the depth of feeling amongst GMB members at Walsall Housing Group.

“Our reps and members will be holding meetings over the coming days to decide the union’s next steps.

“Now is the time for Walsall Housing Group management to step back from the brink and bring an offer to the table that reflects the contribution our members make to this company.”