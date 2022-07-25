Lidl presses on with store plan in Walsall

The Metro Hotel and Broadway Bar in Birmingham Road, Walsall. PIC: Google

The discount grocery giant is looking to take over the site of Metro Inn and the Broadway bar on Birmingham Road, which would see both venues demolished to make way for the new store.

But the proposal has sparked fury in the community with residents, businesses and ward councillors strongly opposing the plans.

An application seeking Walsall Council planners’ opinions as to whether an assessment needs to be carried out on potential environmental impacts on the proposed development has been submitted.

The company also said a planning application has also been submitted – although documents are yet to appear on the authority’s website.

A similar environmental impact assessment application has been put forward for a planned store on Walsall Road, near the M6 slip road, on the border of the town and West Bromwich.

The company submitted a planning application for the Walsall Road proposal earlier in the year.

Lidl said the Birmingham Road store would see the creation of 40 jobs with the store open between 8am and 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The company believes an environmental impact assessment is not necessary and said: “The proposal is not considered to be an unusually complex or potentially hazardous form of development.

“It is considered the current proposal will not have any significant effects on the application site or its immediate surroundings, nor do the characteristics and location of development indicate the proposal is likely to give rise to significant environmental effects.”

But the proposal has been met with anger and bemusement from people living nearby who are concerned their daily commute to and from work will get even worse than it is now.

Residents and ward councillors said the already congested Birmingham Road suffered from congestion issues, which they fear would get worse if a new supermarket was built there.