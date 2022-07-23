Black Country green belt homes plan out for consultation

Green belt land in Walsall has been lined up for thousands of homes in the Black Country Plan

Local leaders are seeking views on the latest additions to the controversial Black Country Plan (BCP), which has seen three sites in Walsall put forward for 820 homes.

It comes on top of the 7,700 homes planned for the region's green belt in the initial draft version of the plan, which was signed off last year.

The new sites include land west of Chester Road in Streetly, which has been allocated for 655 homes, while land to the east of Skip Lane and north of Woodfield Close has been set aside for 135 homes.

A total of 30 homes could be built at the Pacific nurseries site east of Chester Road, Aldridge, where a separate field to the north has already been put forward for 228 homes.

In a public notice, Walsall Council said all three sites were "now considered potentially suitable for housing".

The sites were added last month having missed the deadline for the draft plan.

At the time, Councillor Mike Bird, leader of Walsall Council, said: "If we don't assess them the inspectorate can impose them upon us.

"The three sites that have been added came in at a late stage and have now been put forward for evaluation."

The vast majority of land lined up for homes in the BCP is situated in Walsall.

Representations can be made via blackcountryplan.dudley.gov.uk/t2/p7/. Alternatively, comments can be sent to Planning Policy, Walsall MBC, The Civic Centre, Darwall Street,WS1 1DG or by email via blackcountryplan@dudley.gov.uk.

Walsall Council said: "Representations received cannot be treated as confidential and will be publicly available and published on the Black Country Plan website. Telephone and email details will not be published."