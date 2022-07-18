Residents have spoken about the junction of Broadway and West Bromwich Road in Walsall, saying that people speeded and drove dangerously

A five-year-old boy died after being hit by a bin lorry on West Bromwich Road in Walsall on Sunday, near the junction with the Broadway.

Officers from West Midlands Police closed off the area from Sunday morning until late into the evening as they carried out enquiries about the accident.

A day later, the streets seemed back to normal, with vehicles heading up and down both the Broadway and West Bromwich Road,.

Residents living on both the main West Bromwich Road and the one-way smaller street where the collision occurred said they felt the roads were not safe and spoke of vehicles regularly speeding and not taking care.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: "What I see if cars either thundering down from the lights towards or not slowing down when they leave the dual carriageway as there's only one set of lights on the way.

"I would suggest putting down speed cameras and speed bumps to try and slow things down as it can get dangerous on this road.

"It was really shocking to hear about the child as I didn't know what had happened until I went to the shops this morning and it must be terrible for the parents."

A woman walking down the street, who didn't want to be named, said she lived near the A34 and said she felt the traffic was getting worse around the whole of Walsall.

She said: "People are driving like lunatics on these roads, going way too fast on roads and not watching out for pedestrians.

"I don't know if traffic calming measures would work, if I'm honest, because people work out how to drive over them, but speed cameras might work."

The West Bromwich road where the collision occurred is on a turn-off from the Broadway on a smaller, residential street and despite having a traffic-calming measure, residents said there were still drivers speeding down.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said he regularly saw cars turn onto the road and then speed down towards the traffic-calming bump at the end of the road.

He said: "I've been stood outside and seen cars drive very quickly down our road, which I think is dangerous due to it being a small road, cars on both sides and children running about.