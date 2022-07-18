Five-year-old boy died after being hit by bin lorry in Walsall

West Bromwich Road was closed at the junction on Broadway

It happened on West Bromwich Road, near the junction with the Broadway, just before 10am on Sunday.

The boy was confirmed dead shortly afterwards after being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

Police say specialist officers are supporting his family and are appealing for information and any dash cam footage from the area at the time.

The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and is helping with inquiries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the boy was given advanced trauma care at the scene but sadly nothing could be done to save him.

A spokeswoman for WMAS said: “We were called at 9.54am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bin lorry and pedestrian at the junction of West Bromwich Road and Broadway, Walsall.

"We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car.

"On arrival, crews found a boy, the pedestrian, in a critical condition with bystander CPR already in progress.

"Staff took over treatment and administered advanced trauma care to the boy at the scene and continued with treatment enroute to hospital.

"Sadly though, despite everyone’s best efforts, nothing could be done to save the boy and he was confirmed deceased at Walsall Manor Hospital.”

People are being asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101.